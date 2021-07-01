UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218,198 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,148,247 shares of company stock valued at $36,529,666. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.15. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

