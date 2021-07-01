UBS Group AG Sells 10,547 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,738,000 after buying an additional 1,023,527 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 488,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 224,443 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

FSTA stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.82. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

