UBS Group AG Acquires 7,318 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.36.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

