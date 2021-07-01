UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.10. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

