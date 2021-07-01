Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 84.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

