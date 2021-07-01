Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Partners Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,510.20 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $899.20 and a 12 month high of $1,590.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,490.71.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

