CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.69. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,309 shares of company stock valued at $911,400 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after acquiring an additional 174,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 378,628 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,369,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.