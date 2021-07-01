Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.90.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

