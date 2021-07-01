Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANZBY. Morgan Stanley cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.89%.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

