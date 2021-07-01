Analyzing Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and NETGEAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group -753.64% -664.48% -131.80% NETGEAR 6.36% 12.82% 8.13%

This table compares Touchpoint Group and NETGEAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 21.53 -$3.55 million N/A N/A NETGEAR $1.26 billion 0.93 $58.29 million $1.90 20.17

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Risk & Volatility

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETGEAR has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Touchpoint Group and NETGEAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NETGEAR 0 2 2 0 2.50

NETGEAR has a consensus price target of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.91%. Given NETGEAR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of NETGEAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of NETGEAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NETGEAR beats Touchpoint Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. It also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. The company markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

