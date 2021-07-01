Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,888 Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $9,951,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $3,659,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,948.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,401 shares of company stock worth $1,168,180. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZUO opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.