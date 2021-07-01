Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESS opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $316.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

