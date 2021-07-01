Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,226 Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of GTIM opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,099 shares in the company, valued at $112,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 52,167 shares of company stock valued at $228,489 over the last 90 days. 25.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

