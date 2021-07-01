Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 300 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after buying an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,481,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,613,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,229,000 after buying an additional 72,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

WCN opened at $119.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.20 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

