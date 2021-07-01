9,158 Shares in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,158 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

VOLT opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.45. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts expect that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

