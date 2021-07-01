Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.