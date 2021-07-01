Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $33.27 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

