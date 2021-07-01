thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TKAMY opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.17. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

