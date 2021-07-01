Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of TSGTY stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $58.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

