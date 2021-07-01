Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of TSGTY stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $58.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

