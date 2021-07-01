City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce sales of $38.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.35 million and the highest is $39.42 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $157.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.15 million to $159.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $165.06 million, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $169.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

CIO opened at $12.43 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $539.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 35.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

