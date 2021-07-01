New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of The First Bancorp worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The First Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The First Bancorp by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The First Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

FNLC opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $323.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This is a positive change from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

