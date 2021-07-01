Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $333.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.11.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

