$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. KB Home posted sales of $999.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in KB Home by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $1,716,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $8,027,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48. KB Home has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

