MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of MeiraGTx worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $686.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.31.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $85,175.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,338.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,552 shares of company stock valued at $309,757 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

