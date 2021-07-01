New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,700 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $657.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

