Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

GHL stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $303.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 349,961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 153,984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 134,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,096,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

