JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.55.

NYSE:JELD opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.51. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after buying an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after buying an additional 412,480 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

