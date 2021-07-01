Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Hold

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Get 1st Source alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.22. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.20.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 189.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in 1st Source by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in 1st Source by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 2.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.