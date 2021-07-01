Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.