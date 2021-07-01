New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRE stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $690.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

