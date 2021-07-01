Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OXY. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $9,452,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 172,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

