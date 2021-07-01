S Robson Walton Sells 1,051,930 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,925,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55.

On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $74,433,501.44.

On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $64,239,359.06.

On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.02 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $395.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

