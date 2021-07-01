Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.07 ($70.67).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA:BN opened at €59.37 ($69.85) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €58.64. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.