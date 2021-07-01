KeyCorp Raises Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $28.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -854.72 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $70,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

