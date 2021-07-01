Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.25 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.86.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $158.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

