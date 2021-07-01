Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KW. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,606,000 after purchasing an additional 910,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 217,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

