Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $701,000 Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 95.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

