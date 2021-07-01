Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Verso worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 474,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:VRS opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.06. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

