Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.55% of LifeVantage worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFVN stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.43. LifeVantage Co. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

