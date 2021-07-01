Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Hold

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.15.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.