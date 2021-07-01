Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $738,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 46.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,692 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $554,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $5,328,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.71. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

