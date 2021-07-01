Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,914 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 457.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 361.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after buying an additional 1,555,133 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

ORA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.