Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 155.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA opened at $168.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $168.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.20.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.