Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 128,118 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 2.23. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

