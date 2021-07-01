Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.82% of Co-Diagnostics worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4,989.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,091 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

