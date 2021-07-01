BlackRock Inc. Purchases 41,059 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 297,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.1% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 87.61%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

