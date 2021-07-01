BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.17% of Investors Title worth $19,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Investors Title by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Title by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $174.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $330.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.98. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $109.69 and a 1 year high of $194.26.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

