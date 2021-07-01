BlackRock Inc. Acquires 148,509 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,265,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 831,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 585,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $318.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.07%.

In related news, Director Daniel Roitman acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

