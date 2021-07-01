BlackRock Inc. Acquires 495,595 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.16% of Acacia Research worth $20,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTG opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.56. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%.

In related news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $115,098. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

