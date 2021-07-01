BlackRock Inc. Sells 86,041 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,408,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $20,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 106,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of -0.01. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

